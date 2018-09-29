Smoke from gunshots filled up the Westerner Park Agricentre during the 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals Saturday. The three-day event, which feature shooters from across Canada competing in pistol, shotgun and rifle, began Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

PHOTOS: 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals in Red Deer

The three-day 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals, which feature shooters from across Canada competing in pistol, shotgun and rifle, began Saturday.

 

The three-day 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals, which feature shooters from across… Continue reading

