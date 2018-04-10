Tall trees stretch to the sky in a triptych painted by RDC grad Tania Holzli. Her art exhibit, inspired by Alberta’s national parks, is showing to April 13 at the Welikoklad Event Centre in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

PHOTO: Alberta’s National Parks captured in glorious colours

A travel scholarship allowed Red Deer College visual arts alum Tania Holzli to paint works inspired by Alberta’s national parks.

Her exhibit, Not Out of the Woods, is showing to Friday night at the Welikoklad Event Centre Gallery in downtown Red Deer.

In 2017, Holzli received an Affairs of the Heart travel scholarship from RDC. With this money she travelled through Waterton, Banff, Jasper and Elk Island Parks, painting, taking pictures, recording sounds and sketching.

“I was lucky enough to be able to show some of this work… and will always remember this experience,” said Holzli, who is working towards her fine arts degree at the University of Alberta.

According to her artistic statement, her work “explores pattern and texture in the environment with a focus on the changes humans impose on nature and the planet.”

The Welikoklad Event Centre is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and from 12 to 10 p.m. on Friday.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service faces slight delay
Next story
Friday Family Dance later this month in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts a chance for young musicians to perform on a big stage

Similar to a year-end sports tournament, the Red Deer Festival of the… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service faces slight delay

Opening will now be on June 4

CN reassures farmers

Rail company says it is fixing backlog issues that slowed grain shipments

Celebrating 20 years of running in Red Deer

The 20th annual Woody’s RV World Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K and Kids’ Run are Sunday, May 20

Central Alberta’s rough economy takes a toll on visual art spaces

Red Deer’s art scene has seen better days, says a gallery-goer

WATCH: Green cart progam officially launched in Red Deer

Less methane gas creation in the landfill is one benefit

PHOTO: Alberta’s National Parks captured in glorious colours

A travel scholarship allowed Red Deer College visual arts alum Tania Holzli… Continue reading

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

PHOTOS: Yoga and storytelling at Red Deer Public Library

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Via awards $46-million contract to Cad Railway to refurbish ‘Canadian’ cars

MONTREAL — Via Rail has awarded its second multimillion-dollar contract in a… Continue reading

‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall starfighter from scrap

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man has hand-built the dream ride of… Continue reading

New luxury hotel will cost $792,000 a night – and be 200 miles up

Aboard the International Space Station, an astronaut’s life is typically work, exercise,… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association fights parent company in license spat

TORONTO — A group representing about half of Canada’s Tim Hortons franchisees… Continue reading

“I am sorry”: Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

WASHINGTON — After privately assuring senators that his company will do better,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month