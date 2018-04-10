PHOTO: Alberta’s National Parks captured in glorious colours

Tall trees stretch to the sky in a triptych painted by RDC grad Tania Holzli. Her art exhibit, inspired by Alberta’s national parks, is showing to April 13 at the Welikoklad Event Centre in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

A travel scholarship allowed Red Deer College visual arts alum Tania Holzli to paint works inspired by Alberta’s national parks.

Her exhibit, Not Out of the Woods, is showing to Friday night at the Welikoklad Event Centre Gallery in downtown Red Deer.

In 2017, Holzli received an Affairs of the Heart travel scholarship from RDC. With this money she travelled through Waterton, Banff, Jasper and Elk Island Parks, painting, taking pictures, recording sounds and sketching.

“I was lucky enough to be able to show some of this work… and will always remember this experience,” said Holzli, who is working towards her fine arts degree at the University of Alberta.

According to her artistic statement, her work “explores pattern and texture in the environment with a focus on the changes humans impose on nature and the planet.”

The Welikoklad Event Centre is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and from 12 to 10 p.m. on Friday.



