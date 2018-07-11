Photo: Achromatic exhibit showcases young talent

The joint art exhibit, Achromatic, is on this month at the Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs at Sunworks on Ross Street. Featured are the works of three artists who studied visual arts at Red Deer College.
A series of confident graphite portraits by Gavin Petersen, (including Bright, a detail of which is shown here), are part of the show.
There are also striking monoprints by Daylen Chupik, who uses ink and a roller to create cubist-inspired imagery (Achromatic is pictured here).
And visitors will see are intriguing wooden sculptures that incorporate electrical details, created by Devin Chambers (shown: this is the way I’m supposed to be.)
Achromatic is showing until Aug. 11.