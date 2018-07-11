Photo: Achromatic exhibit showcases young talent

Three young local artists are jointly exhibiting their works in Achromatic at the Harris-Warke Gallery in Red Deer. These are details (from left) from the drawings of Gavin Petersen, prints of Daylen Chupik and sculptures of Devin Chambers. (Contributed images).

The joint art exhibit, Achromatic, is on this month at the Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs at Sunworks on Ross Street. Featured are the works of three artists who studied visual arts at Red Deer College.

A series of confident graphite portraits by Gavin Petersen, (including Bright, a detail of which is shown here), are part of the show.

There are also striking monoprints by Daylen Chupik, who uses ink and a roller to create cubist-inspired imagery (Achromatic is pictured here).

And visitors will see are intriguing wooden sculptures that incorporate electrical details, created by Devin Chambers (shown: this is the way I’m supposed to be.)

Achromatic is showing until Aug. 11.