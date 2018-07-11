Three young local artists are jointly exhibiting their works in Achromatic at the Harris-Warke Gallery in Red Deer. These are details (from left) from the drawings of Gavin Petersen, prints of Daylen Chupik and sculptures of Devin Chambers. (Contributed images).

Photo: Achromatic exhibit showcases young talent

Local artists Devin Chambers, Daylen Chupik and Gavin Petersen are featured

The joint art exhibit, Achromatic, is on this month at the Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs at Sunworks on Ross Street. Featured are the works of three artists who studied visual arts at Red Deer College.

A series of confident graphite portraits by Gavin Petersen, (including Bright, a detail of which is shown here), are part of the show.

There are also striking monoprints by Daylen Chupik, who uses ink and a roller to create cubist-inspired imagery (Achromatic is pictured here).

And visitors will see are intriguing wooden sculptures that incorporate electrical details, created by Devin Chambers (shown: this is the way I’m supposed to be.)

Achromatic is showing until Aug. 11.

