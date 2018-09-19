PHOTO: Big Brothers Big Sisters cuts ribbon at Bamford House

New facility to help local youth with mentorship

Lacombe Chief Blumhagen, MLA Ron Orr & Mayor Grant Creasey, along with the staff and board directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Lacombe cut the ribbon the Bamford House, which is the new home of the organization. BBBS is currently in need of 40 mentors to help local youth in the community. Photo Submitted

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Lacombe cut the ribbon the Bamford House, which is the new home of the organization.



