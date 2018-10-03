Red Deer artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert created a mural that reaches out to the LBGTQ community. The rainbow colours are in the shape of Alberta. The bison head is a repeat motif Willert has used in several of his murals in Calgary. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

PHOTO: Bringing some ‘tribal art’ to downtown Red Deer

Red Deer artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert has painted two compelling murals at the Turning Point building in downtown Red Deer.

The mural that faces Little Gaetz Avenue is a colourful, rainbow-hued image that celebrates the LBGTQ community in Alberta. The second one can be seen from the back lane. It’s a black and white “tribal abstract” that Willert hopes will cause viewers to reflect on their own ancestry, as “we are all tribal people” going back in time.

Willert, who’s done numerous mural projects around Central Alberta and Calgary, has a solo exhibit on Saturday, Nov. 3, at The Dandelion gallery/restaurant at 1048-8th Ave. SE in Calgary. The 6 to 9 p.m. show includes a performance art piece by Willert called The Tale of the Wild Coyote.

Central Alberta women's shelter looking to expand — possibly onto city-owned land
AHS reports recommend enhancing services at Red Deer hospital

