The Old House, an oil painting by Red Deer artist Rita Schoenberger, is part of an exhibit at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

PHOTO: Capturing the play of light

Rita Schoenberger’s works are exhibited at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre in Red Deer

Illuminations in an Ordinary World is an exhibit by Red Deer artist Rita Schoenberger at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

Her oil paintings capture nature and outdoor scenes in Canada and beyond. “Light is everywhere, without it there can be no shadows,” said Schoenberger in her artistic statement.

“Whatever the subject matter, I try to capture the light and shadow in the early stages of painting…. My hope is that the viewer will pause for a moment and observe the play of light in ordinary places.”

Quoting from French writer Marcel Proust, Schoenberger goes on to state: “The real voyage of discovery lies, not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”

The exhibit continues to June 25.

Downtown Red Deer farmers' market continues to be a hit

Downtown Red Deer farmers' market continues to be a hit

Kicking off a summer of mid-week food and drink, the ATB Financial… Continue reading

Updated: Trans Mountain Pipeline deal good news: Economic Development and Trade Minister

Deron Bilous says Alberta oil should be getting world prices

Red Deer filmmaker goes on African safari with Wild TV

Rueben Tschetter’s excellent adventure as camera operator

John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

Raising money for scholarship program

UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

First annual Cultural Street Fair at Red Deer school

Proposed skatepark opposed in east Blackfalds

Residents on Pine and Coleman residents want to keep the green space at Pine Crescent Park

Canadian shippers relieved after CP Rail reaches deal with train crews

MONTREAL — Canadian shippers breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday after… Continue reading

If you're buying Trans Mountain, where's your backing for Energy East: Raitt

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives say if the Liberals are willing to… Continue reading

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of "roaming paving" scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

