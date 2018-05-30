PHOTO: Capturing the play of light

The Old House, an oil painting by Red Deer artist Rita Schoenberger, is part of an exhibit at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Illuminations in an Ordinary World is an exhibit by Red Deer artist Rita Schoenberger at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

Her oil paintings capture nature and outdoor scenes in Canada and beyond. “Light is everywhere, without it there can be no shadows,” said Schoenberger in her artistic statement.

“Whatever the subject matter, I try to capture the light and shadow in the early stages of painting…. My hope is that the viewer will pause for a moment and observe the play of light in ordinary places.”

Quoting from French writer Marcel Proust, Schoenberger goes on to state: “The real voyage of discovery lies, not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”

The exhibit continues to June 25.