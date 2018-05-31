A ‘wanted’ poster for Robin Hood is shown to the town folk in the latest Cornerstone Youth Theatre production of Rockin’ Robin Hood, on until June 10 at Red Deer’s New Life Fellowship Church. (Contributed photo by Scarlet Puffer).

PHOTO: Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Rockin' Robin Hood

He robs from the rich and breaks out in song!

Robin Hood not only robs from the rich — he also breaks out in song in the latest Cornerstone Youth Theatre musical.

Rockin’ Robin Hood starts with back-story of the now familiar tale of the outlaw who hides with his gang of Merry Men in Sherwood Forest, waiting for opportunities to even the score with the rotten Sheriff of Nottingham.

The crowd can cheer for Robin’s twin sister, Hazel as well as Friar Tuck, Little John and Maid Marian, and jeer the evil sheriff and his detestable fiancée the Lady Blackwood in this action-packed production. It includes a contemporary score by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart.

Sixty-four talented young performers are involved in this musical, which should delight audiences of all ages.

The show runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday to June 10, evenings and matinees. For more information and tickets, please call 403-986-2981.

Most Read

