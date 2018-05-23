Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

It’s construction season in Red Deer. Crews were working at the traffic circle on 67 St. and Johnstone/Orr Drive Wednesday afternoon. Drivers are urged to watch for construction signs in the city. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Construction season has started in the City of Red Deer.

Drivers are asked to obey the posted signs and be mindful of the crews working on the city streets.



