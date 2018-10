Normandeau School students tuck into veggies grown in their own schoolyard

It was the perfect weather for Soup Day at Normandeau School on Tuesday.

Although the wintry temperatures made soup a good lunchtime choice, it also tasted better because it was made from vegetables grown by the students in their school yard.

Grade 2 teacher Janelle Van Tetering said the veggies were harvested a week ago — in the nick of time before an early snowfall.

The garden project teaches kids how to grow their own food, and then how to help prepare it for the soup pot.