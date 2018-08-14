PHOTO: First Rider bus safety in Red Deer

Central Alberta students learned bus safety in the Notre Dame High School parking lot in Red Deer Tuesday.
The annual event aims to make riding the bus more comfortable for kindergarten and Grade 1 students, or students new to taking the bus, on their first day of school this year.
Lori Cooley, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools bus driver and assistant safety and training co-ordinator