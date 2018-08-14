Grayson Gaschnitz, five, learns how to take the emergency exit in a school bus during the First Rider bus safety event in the Notre Dame High School parking lot in Red Deer Tuesday. The annual event aims to make riding the bus more comfortable for kindergarten and Grade 1 students, or students new to taking the bus, on their first day of school this year. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

PHOTO: First Rider bus safety in Red Deer

Central Alberta students learned bus safety in the Notre Dame High School parking lot in Red Deer Tuesday.

The annual event aims to make riding the bus more comfortable for kindergarten and Grade 1 students, or students new to taking the bus, on their first day of school this year.

 

The First Rider bus safety event was held in the Notre Dame High School parking lot in Red Deer Tuesday. The annual event aims to make riding the bus more comfortable for kindergarten and Grade 1 students, or students new to taking the bus, on their first day of school this year. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Lori Cooley, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools bus driver and assistant safety and training co-ordinator, speaks to young students during the First Rider bus safety event in the Notre Dame High School parking lot in Red Deer Tuesday. The annual event aims to make riding the bus more comfortable for kindergarten and Grade 1 students, or students new to taking the bus, on their first day of school this year. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

