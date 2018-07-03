PHOTO: Fishing up a storm

The fishing were biting at Marina Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Anglers were regularly pulling out fish at what they said was a prime fishing spot. One youngster said he pulled out 40 fish in three hours one morning recently.

James Small shows off his catch at Marina Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Elliott (left) reeled his own fish in a few minutes later. Anglers regularly catch dozens of fish in the prime fishing spot. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff