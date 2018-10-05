PHOTO: Forging ahead to finish work on the Games plaza

Workers from Proform Construction are creating what will become the stairs to the 2019 Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Work is well underway on the 2019 Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer. Crews from Proform Construction are taking advantage of dry weather this week to finish creating the forms for the stairs, so they can begin pouring concrete. This plaza will be the main public gathering place during the Games next Feb. 15 to March 2., and the entertainment hub.