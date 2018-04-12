Demolition is underway of the former Target store at Bower Place Mall in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

PHOTO: Goodbye Target space

Demolition is underway of the former Target store at Bower Place Mall in Red Deer.

Red Deer’s Municipal Planning Commission had approved development for a new two-story addition for this site, on the east side of the mall.

Once the debris is cleared, retail units of various sizes will be built on the main floor, while the second floor will contain offices and another retail space. The new addition is supposed to create a new mall entrance.

Construction should get underway this spring or summer. There has been no announcement of which new stores will move into the space.

Mall owners are still looking at options for the former Sears store.

