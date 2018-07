Howard Blomgren and Jacqueline Fern, of Landover Nursery, prepare their tented succulent booth at Red Deer’s downtown market on Wednesday.

A beautiful, sunny afternoon brought early shoppers out to Red Deer’s downtown farmers’ market on Wednesday.

Among the fruit and vegetable merchants were the aptly named Howard Blomgren and Jacqueline Fern, who spoke to customers about the proper care and watering of the succulent plants they were selling that came in all sorts of exotic forms.