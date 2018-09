Sisters Sofia Mulhall, 5, and Nora Mulhall, 6 (right), colour peace symbols from different nations at a special International Peace Day event Friday at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Visitors broke bread, made crafts and trading cards at a gathering marking the International Day of Peace Friday at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery.

The event was attended by several families, as well as Red Deer city Coun. Vesna Higham and Jan Underwood of the Central Alberta Refugee Effort.

It included a buffet of breads from various countries and ran alongside the museum’s House Inspiring Peace exhibit, by Edmonton artist Amy Loewan.