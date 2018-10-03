PHOTO: Last ATB Financial Downtown Market for summer

Summer is officially over.
Red Deerians came out to the last ATB Downtown Market for the season Wednesday.
Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Summer is officially over.
Red Deerians came out to the last ATB Downtown Market for the season Wednesday.
Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders
Live music and a DJ will entertain at Red Deer’s Festival Hall.
Workers are busy transforming the southern face of Red Deer’s Parkland Mall.… Continue reading
Red Deer artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert has painted two compelling murals… Continue reading
Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta
OTTAWA — Indigenous communities are open to a new consultation on the… Continue reading
CALGARY — A warming centre has been set up for the hundreds… Continue reading
HALIFAX — The family doctor of a young woman who alleges she… Continue reading
Three Arctic communities fear they’ve been cut off from crucial winter supplies… Continue reading
MONTREAL — Quebec’s highest court has ruled a woman who was denied… Continue reading
WINNIPEG — A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous children still aren’t… Continue reading
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault to… Continue reading
PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading
Three other Central Alberta restaurants also remain under AHS close orders
Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2
CARSTAIRS, Alta. — Part of the main highway between Calgary and Edmonton…
Hwy 2 between Crossfield and Bowden closed overnight because of multi-vehicle collision
Workers are busy transforming the southern face of Red Deer’s Parkland Mall.…
Brandon Hagel adds three assists and leads WHL with 13 points
Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta