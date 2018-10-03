Market grazers: The snow melted and the weather warmed just enough for community members to enjoy one last afternoon at the ATB Financial Downtown Market on Little Gaetz Avenue. Market goers took plenty of interest in the Innisfail Growers stand on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

PHOTO: Last ATB Financial Downtown Market for summer

Summer is officially over.

Red Deerians came out to the last ATB Downtown Market for the season Wednesday.


