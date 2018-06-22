PHOTO: Learning about the colourful history of Red Deer’s Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary

New interpretive signage at the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary provides information about forest regeneration in an area hard-hit by last summer’s windstorm. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

New updated interpretive signs were installed at Red Deer’s Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary to help bring the past to life and make sense of forest changes.

Most include metal two-dimensional cut-outs of historical figures and animals — including soldiers who used the property as a training ground during the Second World War.

A teepee represents the indigenous people who were originally in the land, and a truck cut-out references the property’s historic use as a landfill.

The spot along the trail that was hardest hit by last summer’s windstorm features an owl cut-out, along with signage about forest regeneration.

Todd Nivens, executive-director of the Waskasoo Environmental Education Society, said some funds had been allocated for replacement signage in the Sanctuary a couple of years ago. He believes the metal cutouts will help draw viewers in by creating a bit of an immersive experience.