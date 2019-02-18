PHOTO: Music fans of all ages enjoy a free Canada Winter Games concert in Red Deer

Christopher Lamontagne and his daughter Avery, 2, were among 2,000 people who enjoyed a free 2019 Canada Winter Games concert at the 52 Degrees North Music and Cultural Festival in Red Deer. Fans filled a heated tent off Celebration Plaza to see the bands Walk Off the Earth and Busty and the Bass perform Sunday night. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Christopher Lamontagne and his daughter Avery, 2, enjoy a free 2019 Canada Winter Games concert at the 52 Degrees North Music and Cultural Festival in Red Deer on Sunday night. Two thousand people filled a heated tent off Celebration Plaza to see the bands Walk Off the Earth and Busty and the Bass perform songs that ranged from jazzy to high-energy, boisterous numbers.

More bands will be entertaining in the tent later in the week. These include Wide Mouth Mason and Headstones (Thursday), Gord Bamford and The Reklaws (Friday), Ashley McIsaac and Alan Doyle (Saturday), and the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra (Sunday). The venue will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. on concert nights.