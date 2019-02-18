Christopher Lamontagne and his daughter Avery, 2, were among 2,000 people who enjoyed a free 2019 Canada Winter Games concert at the 52 Degrees North Music and Cultural Festival in Red Deer. Fans filled a heated tent off Celebration Plaza to see the bands Walk Off the Earth and Busty and the Bass perform Sunday night. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

PHOTO: Music fans of all ages enjoy a free Canada Winter Games concert in Red Deer

Christopher Lamontagne and his daughter Avery, 2, enjoy a free 2019 Canada Winter Games concert at the 52 Degrees North Music and Cultural Festival in Red Deer on Sunday night. Two thousand people filled a heated tent off Celebration Plaza to see the bands Walk Off the Earth and Busty and the Bass perform songs that ranged from jazzy to high-energy, boisterous numbers.

More bands will be entertaining in the tent later in the week. These include Wide Mouth Mason and Headstones (Thursday), Gord Bamford and The Reklaws (Friday), Ashley McIsaac and Alan Doyle (Saturday), and the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra (Sunday). The venue will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. on concert nights.

Previous story
Electoral reform: All eyes turn to tiny P.E.I. as issue put to voters
Next story
Red Deer songwriter draws on winter, childhood to write Games closing ceremonies song

Just Posted

Alberta’s biathlon women sweep the podium

Alberta biathletes take four medals, including silver in men’s race, on Sunday

PHOTO: Music fans of all ages enjoy a free Canada Winter Games concert in Red Deer

Christopher Lamontagne and his daughter Avery, 2, enjoy a free 2019 Canada… Continue reading

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world… Continue reading

China accuses US of trying to block its tech development

BEIJING — China’s government on Monday accused the United States of trying… Continue reading

Electoral reform: All eyes turn to tiny P.E.I. as issue put to voters

CHARLOTTETOWN — Tiny Prince Edward Island has a chance to send a… Continue reading

Historic win for Team Nunavut at Canada Winter Games

Four years in the making boiled down to a collection of firsts… Continue reading

Canadian women beat US 2-0 to win inaugural Rivalry Series

DETROIT — The inaugural Rivalry Series was created to give Canada and… Continue reading

Don Cherry blasts Hurricanes as ‘jerks’; team responds with his words on T-shirt

TORONTO — Don Cherry’s latest rant about the Carolina Hurricanes and their… Continue reading

Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

NASHVILLE — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the… Continue reading

‘Black Panther’ costume designer blazes trail to inspire

LOS ANGELES — Ruth E. Carter is a black woman blazing a… Continue reading

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’

Chicago police said Saturday the investigation into the assault reported by Jussie… Continue reading

Still-active human rights case speaks to lasting homophobia in Canada: activists

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Just over 14 years ago, the government of… Continue reading

Alberta missionaries among the Canadians heading home from riot-stricken Haiti

MONTREAL — A Canadian couple who had to leave Haiti due to… Continue reading

Man charged in daughter’s death in hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound: police

Police say a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of… Continue reading

Most Read