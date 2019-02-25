The Red Deer Symphony Orchestra musicians, some wearing parkas and scarves, performed popular music from Leonard Cohen, Ian Tyson and Gordon Lightfoot as part of the 52 Degrees North Music and Cultural Festival during the Canada Winter Games. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

PHOTO: Music for all ages performed by RDSO at free concert

The Red Deer Symphony Orchestra and the Orontes Guitar Quartet from Syria entertained hundreds of people in a heated tent off Celebration Plaza on Sunday night.

The groups played pop and folk songs at the free concert for all ages, which featured Four Strong Winds by Ian Tyson, Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Sundown as part of a Gordon Lightfoot medley, and the Barenaked Ladies’ If I Had a $1,000,000, among other tunes.

The show was part of the 52 Degrees North Music and Cultural Festival during the 2019 Canada Winter Games. The music continues Wednesday evening with a free concert by Canadian punk rocker Bif Naked and hip-hop artist k-os.

 

The Orontes Guitar Quartet from Syria joined the RDSO for an evening of music on Sunday, as part of the 52 Degrees North Music and Cultural Festival during the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

