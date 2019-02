East Coast sentiment was in the air as Nova Scotia fiddler Ashley MacIsaac entertained a Games crowd in Red Deer in a heated tent off Celebration Plaza. The raucous concert, with headliner Alan Doyle, was part of the free 2019 Canada Winter Games concert series. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

A Nova Scotia flag was waved above the audience as fiddler Ashley MacIsaac, a Nova Scotian, entertained in a free Saturday night Canada Winter Games concert off Celebration Plaza in Red Deer.

The show, which also featured popular Celtic rocker Alan Doyle, of Newfoundland, was a rollicking good time for the full-house crowd of 2,000 people who gather in a heated tent for the 52 Degrees North Music and Cultural Festival.