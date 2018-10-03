PHOTO: Parkland Mall getting a new look on its south side

Workers are busy transforming the face of Parkland Mall on its south side. Red Deer’s second Winners store is planning to open in the space to used to be a Safeway. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Workers are busy transforming the southern face of Red Deer’s Parkland Mall.

A second Winners location will be locating in the mall retail space that used to be a Safeway grocery store. The 22,000-square-foot new Winners store will have a mall entrance across from Staples and a separate outdoor entrance.

(Red Deer’s first Winners/HomeSense store is located in south Red Deer at 2046 50th Ave.)

An opening date hasn’t been announced yet for the new store.

Mall representatives had stated negotiations are underway to fill the rest of the space that was vacated by Safeway in 2014 with a single retailer, or a pair of retailers.