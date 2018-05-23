PHOTO: Planting a colourful garden at Red Deer City Hall Park

Red Deer city parks worker Dan Gervais is busy planting rows of annuals to make Red Deer City Hall Park a favourite summer destination for area residents. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Think you have a lot of yard work to do?

This crew of Red Deer city parks workers are busy working in the hot sun this week to plant thousands of annuals that must then be watered in at City Hall Park.

The famous flowerbeds are made up of about 40,000 annuals in variations of colour and pattern — everything from peonies and delphiniums to budding ground cover.

“This park is beautiful, year round. In summer there are so many flowers, it is exhilarating. You can’t help but smile,” writes one visitor in an online post. Another also sings its praises: “This park seems to be the heart of Red Deer… We’ve visited in the summer, and the flower displays were awesome!”