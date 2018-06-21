PHOTO: Red Deer RCMP officers help build a school playground — and community relations

“It’s good to help out, ” says an officer

Red Deer RCMP officers help a parents’ group assemble a new playground at St. Elizabeth Seaton School. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

How many RCMP officers does it take to assemble a merry-go-round?

Five.

That’s how many were hoisting the heavy frame on Thursday, during the construction of a new playground at St. Elizabeth Seaton School in Red Deer.

While most of the local police officers didn’t have a direct connection to the school in Anders, they heard about the need for volunteers and were happy to help a parents’ group assemble the new playground equipment, as a community-building gesture.

“It’s good to help out and meet some of the parents,” said Sgt. Kevin Halwa. “This isn’t typically what we do, so it’s kind of a brainteaser,” he added, with a chuckle. “But it’s good to get involved…”

Carrie Keylock, co-chair of the parents’ playground committee said she’s thrilled to have the officers helping to complete a project that’s taken two years of fundraising and getting community sponsorships.

The $160,000 playground replaces an older one that had to be removed to make way for some portable classrooms.

Keylock said the Catholic elementary school students had some access to neighbourhood playgrounds, but will be happy to see their playground rebuilt.