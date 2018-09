Brad Vander Heyden flips burgers at the sixth-annual Stantec barbecue in support of the Red Deer Food bank. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

The sun came out for the sixth-annual Feed the Need community barbecue in support of the Red Deer Food Bank. It was held Tuesday at noon on Ross Street by Stantec. Pretty soon, the food line-up had extended by half a block.