PHOTO: Red Deer’s Hub on Ross celebrates International Women’s Day with music

Red Deer singer/songwriter Mike Szabo sings a duet with his girlfriend, Katy Grant, in honour of International Women’s Day on Friday at The Hub on Ross Street. The couple also sang some solos in country, folk and Americana styles. (Contributed photo).

International Women’s Day was celebrated in Red Deer with a series of musical performances at The Hub on Ross.

Mike Szabo, a Red Deer singer/songwriter, performed folk and Americana songs as a soloist, as well as some duets with country singer Katy Grant in the afternoon.

On Friday evening, the Hub on Ross in downtown Red Deer is hosting the 2019 International Women’s Day Concert, with some of Alberta’s finest singer/songwriters: Randi Boulton, Justine Vandergrift, Liz Stevens and Erin Kay will perform in the round.

Finger food and tea/coffee can be purchased, with proceeds supporting the Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. There’s a suggested $20 donation at the door.

On Saturday, March 9, women of all cultures, abilities, ages, races and identities are invited to the first-annual Women’s March in Red Deer.

Marchers will leave the Club Cafe for City Hall at 11:30 a.m. There’s a pre-march gathering and smudge at 11 a.m. at Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association’s Club Cafe, 5019 Ross St.

A potluck lunch and sharing circle will be held after, so participants are asked to bring food to share.


