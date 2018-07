Singer Ross Stafford and drummer Don J. Swift entertained on the Ross Street Patio at noon on Tuesday (Photo by LANA MCIHELIN/Advocate staff).

Singer/guitarist Ross Stafford, accompanied by drummer Don J. Swift, entertained noon-hour diners on the Ross Street Patio Tuesday.

Live musical entertainment on the Patio runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesdays from 4 – 6 p.m. (during the ATB Financial Downtown Market), and Friday Aug. 10 from 6 – 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.downtownreddeer.com



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter