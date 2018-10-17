PHOTO: Say goodbye to City Hall Park flowers

A sure sign that winter is on its way is when City Hall Park flower beds are cleared. Parks workers Tanya Wierenga and Carrie Bivier were busy pulling plants on Wednesday.
Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff
A sure sign that winter is on its way is when City Hall Park flower beds are cleared. Parks workers Tanya Wierenga and Carrie Bivier were busy pulling plants on Wednesday.
Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff
Although the province of Alberta has announced $11.2 million for cannabis legalization,… Continue reading
Community members can bring in family heirloom quilts for documentation
Support group formed to focus on positive activities, networking
In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading
A sure sign that winter is on its way is when City… Continue reading
Lunch bags were being handed out in front of The Hub downtown… Continue reading
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a laugh, Kim Pegula’s competitive nature kicked in… Continue reading
DUBBO, Australia — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were jokingly thanked… Continue reading
NEW YORK — Can there be a “Roseanne” without Roseanne? The answer… Continue reading
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent to… Continue reading
NEW YORK — Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is joining the board… Continue reading
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Canadians across the country woke up to legalized… Continue reading
In Alberta roses are often divided into three categories. The first is…
OTTAWA — Canada’s new asbestos ban will not prevent companies in Quebec…
Although the province of Alberta has announced $11.2 million for cannabis legalization,…
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw bounced back from one of his worst…
NEW YORK — “The Conners” star Michael Fishman says dealing with the…
CALGARY — There’s a “seller’s market” for attractive assets like those held…
A sure sign that winter is on its way is when City…