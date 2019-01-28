Calgary singer Jann Arden spoke at a Monday fundraiser in Red Deer for The Lending Cupboard. She is shown with the group’s executive-director, Dawna Morey, and board chair Bradley Williams. (Contributed photo).

PHOTO: Singer Jann Arden up speaks for a good cause

Jann Arden shared poignant and humorous stories with a Red Deer audience at a Monday fundraiser for The Lending Cupboard.

The animated Calgary singer charmed nearly 500 people who gathered for a luncheon at the Sheraton to hear Arden speak about dealing with a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.

Some of Arden’s talk was “very raw” and powerful, as Arden’s mother, who died last month, suffered from the degenerative condition, said the group’s executive-director Dawna Morey.

But as always, the performer interjected levity into her presentation with funny childhood stories, Morey added.

The event was nearly a sell-out at $100 a ticket. Morey has yet to calculate the final amount raised, which will go towards the non-profit’s operation costs.

She’s pleased that more people are becoming aware of The Lending Cupboard, which lends medical equipment, such as crutches, wheelchairs, to people with mobility issues.

More than 10,400 clients — from children to seniors — were served in last year, an increase of 8.5 per cent.

Previous story
Stettler band Renegade Station and Nice Horse win big at ACMAs
Next story
Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Just Posted

Crowded Red Deer City Hall could expand into emptied courthouse, councillor suggests

Buck Buchanan says the city pays a lot for leases, why not look at alternatives

PHOTO: Singer Jann Arden speaks up for a good cause

Jann Arden shared poignant and humorous stories with a Red Deer audience… Continue reading

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Pizzeria owner says never give up

A year after a pickup smashed through the front of Papa Baldy’s Pizza it is expanding

Gull Lake group proposes projects to preserve water quality

Gull Lake Watershed Society proposes using geotubes and wetlands to clean stream water

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Family: Smart bracelet not so smart after all?

With winter rearing its ugly head and roaring ferociously and acting like… Continue reading

All-stars Crosby, Pavelski, Dubnyk earn NHL three stars honours

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, San Jose Sharks centre… Continue reading

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ink star receiver Brandon Banks to two-year extension

HAMILTON — Star receiver Brandon Banks has signed a two-year extension with… Continue reading

N.S. rapper, singer-songwriter lead nominations for East Coast Music Awards

CHARLOTTETOWN — A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with Polaris… Continue reading

PHOTO: Gaetz Avenue collision

Northbound traffic was diverted on Gaetz Avenue and 30th Street late Monday… Continue reading

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Most Read