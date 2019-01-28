PHOTO: Singer Jann Arden speaks up for a good cause

Calgary singer Jann Arden spoke at a Monday fundraiser in Red Deer for The Lending Cupboard. She is shown with the group’s executive-director, Dawna Morey, and board chair Bradley Williams. (Contributed photo).

Jann Arden shared poignant and humorous stories with a Red Deer audience at a Monday fundraiser for The Lending Cupboard.

The animated Calgary singer charmed nearly 500 people who gathered for a luncheon at the Sheraton to hear Arden speak about dealing with a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.

Some of Arden’s talk was “very raw” and powerful, as Arden’s mother, who died last month, suffered from the degenerative condition, said the group’s executive-director Dawna Morey.

But as always, the performer interjected levity into her presentation with funny childhood stories, Morey added.

The event was nearly a sell-out at $100 a ticket. Morey has yet to calculate the final amount raised, which will go towards the non-profit’s operation costs.

She’s pleased that more people are becoming aware of The Lending Cupboard, which lends medical equipment, such as crutches, wheelchairs, to people with mobility issues.

More than 10,400 clients — from children to seniors — were served in last year, an increase of 8.5 per cent.