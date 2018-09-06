PHOTO: Singer Wyatt Louis entertains as summer wanes on Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio

Wyatt Louis plays some classic folk-rock in downtown Red Deer on Thursday. Patio Parties on Ross Street will wrap up next week. (Photos by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff.)

Singer/musician Wyatt Louis entertained the lunch-time crowd with some classic tunes on the Ross Street Patio in Red DeerThursday, when temperatures were expected to hit a balmy 22 C.

Thermometers should be showing even higher numbers Friday, with Environment Canada forecasting a sunny 27 C before there’s cool-down on the weekend. The forecast is for a daytime high of 19 C with possibility of rain on Saturday, and 14 C on Sunday.

There are three more Ross Street Patio Parties: On Tuesday, Sept. 11 Michelle Colby will entertain; on Wednesday, Sept. 12, Charlie Jacobson will sing the blues; and on Thursday, Sept.13, Arthur Samuel Barker will perform.