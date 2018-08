Emergency Services were called to a collision at Taylor Drive and Oak Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Southbound Taylor Drive and Oak Street, east and west, were temporarily closed until about 12:30 p.m. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning.

Emergency Services were called to a collision at Taylor Drive and Oak Street around 11:30 a.m.

Southbound Taylor Drive and Oak Street, east and west, were closed until about 12:30 p.m. Both streets are now open.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter