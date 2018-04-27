Spring is the time for window washing. These guys had a big job ahead of them as they tackled the windows at downtown Executive Place earlier this week.

Photo: Window washing in Red Deer

Nice day to wash windows

BY PAUL COWLEY

ADVOCATE STAFF

Nice day to wash windows

