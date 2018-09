Edie Vander Meulen takes in some of the art done by Mohamad Rafia on Friday. His work was among that of more than 20 artists who were part of the World of Arts and Culture event put on by the Central Alberta Refugee Effort at 5000 Gaetz Ave. The event featuring musicians and literature was put on in collaboration with the Red Deer Native Friendship Centre and the Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association.

Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff