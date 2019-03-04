Kianah Hyatt-Sikora of Alberta won gold in the female slopestyle at Canyon Ski Resort Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Photos: 2019 Canada Winter Games in action

Here’s a look at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in photos.

 

B.C.’s Truth Smith grinds a rail during the final of in the slopestyle competition at Caynon Ski Resort on the last day of snowboarding in Red Deer for the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Team Nunavut celebrates an empty-net goal that pushed them to a historic 5-3 win over Team Yukon at the 2019 Canada Winter Games on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Alberta’s Matt Savoie scores his first of goal of a natural hat trick in the bronze medal game against Saskatchewan on Friday at the Centrium in the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Team Alberta enters the Centrium at the 2019 Canada Winter Games opening ceremonies. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Alberta’s Jayna Doll battles for a loose ball with Eric Voss and Aaron McDonald of Ontario Monday in wheelchair basketball play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Katherine Zember, of Prince Edward Island, takes aim during the women’s 10-km biathlon on Thursday. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Calgary’s Brooklyn McDougall picked up Alberta’s first 2019 Canada Winter Games gold medal. She was competing in the long track 1,500-metre speedskating event. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Lethbridge’s Kaleb Muller won Alberta’s first medal, a silver, at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. He was competing in the long track 1,500-metre speedskating event. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Giant slalom snowboard racers showed some unique style at the Canyon Ski Resort during the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Waskasoo the Deer mascot for the Canada Winter Games will be popping up at the Canyon Ski Resort and other Games venues until March 3. (Photo by LANA MiCHELIN/Advocate staff).

Team Alberta slope-style skier Jake Sandstrom rode the rails to a second-place finish in the men’s event at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Volunteer spirit alive and well in central Alberta: Games officials, mayor
Energy regulator probing whether fracking caused earthquake

