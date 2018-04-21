PHOTOS: 2019 Canada Winter Games volunteer centre open house in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Mark Baron, with 2019 Canada Winter Games volunteer services, helps Red Deer’s Wayne Clark (right) sign up to be a volunteer as Scott Robinson, games CEO, looks on during a volunteer centre open house Saturday at the Ing and McKee Insurance office on Bremner Avenue. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s Brenda Clark signs up to be a volunteer at the 2019 Canada Winter Games as Lyn Radford, games board chair, looks on during a volunteer centre open house Saturday at the Ing and McKee Insurance office. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

