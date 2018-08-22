Red Deer’s Andrew Nielsen, 21, brought the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup to Servus Arena Wednesday. Neilsen won the trophy with the Toronto Marlies this past season. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

PHOTOS: Andrew Nielsen brings Calder Cup to Red Deer

The 21-year-old Red Deer native won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies

Red Deer’s Andrew Nielsen, 21, brought the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup to Servus Arena Wednesday.

 

Calder Cup champion Andrew Nielsen takes a photo with five-year-old Jayce Johnson from Sylvan Lake at Servus Arena in Red Deer Wednesday. Neilsen, who is from Red Deer, won the trophy with the Toronto Marlies this past season. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

