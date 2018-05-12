PHOTOS: Antique show and sale in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Roberta Ryckman and Kate Reeves came from Calgary to take in the Antique, Vintage and Retro Show and Sale Saturday at Westerner Park. The event runs Saturday and Sunday at the Stockmens Pavilion. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s Nanci Wright looks through handbags at the Antique, Vintage and Retro Show and Sale Saturday at Westerner Park. The event runs Saturday and Sunday at the Stockmens Pavilion. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Claude Menard, sports card collector, sold sports cards and memorabilia at the Antique, Vintage and Retro Show and Sale Saturday at Westerner Park. The event runs Saturday and Sunday at the Stockmens Pavilion. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Two injured in collision west of Red Deer, charges expected to be laid
Next story
WATCH: Change of command — Red Deer man becomes commanding officer of 20th Field Regiment

Just Posted

WATCH: Change of command — Red Deer man becomes commanding officer of 20th Field Regiment

A student at Red Deer College, Jason Snider decided to join the… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic students bused to pro-life demonstration

The Red Deer Regional Catholic School defended a field trip that sent… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Evening of Decadent Desserts in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Watch: Alberta health minister visits newly renovated Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre

Less than a month before it opens for patients, Alberta’s health minister… Continue reading

Broken water main prompts boil water advisories

Homes on Nyberg Avenue and Nagel Avenue affected

WATCH: Farming and urban living come together in Red Deer

You don’t have to live on a farm to grow your own… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Families Touch-A-Truck in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Two injured in collision west of Red Deer, charges expected to be laid

One person suffered serious lower-body injuries in a two-vehicle collision near Red… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Antique show and sale in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Mikko Rantanen scores twice as Finland dumps Canada 5-1 at hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — The road to the medal round got tougher for… Continue reading

Stevie Wonder says Kanye slavery comments are ‘foolishness’

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Stevie Wonder has called out Kanye West for… Continue reading

Portrait of a casino: Back in the black after 40 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — When Resorts became the first casino in the… Continue reading

Nursing homes, senior centres find bullying has no age limit

SAN FRANCISCO — The unwanted were turned away from cafeteria tables. Fistfights… Continue reading

Lightning lacks energy and intensity in loss to Capitals in Game 1

Capitals 4 Lightning 2 TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning wanted to play… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month