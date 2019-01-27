Wetaskiwin Deputy Mayor Kevin Lonsdale, middle, poses with the torch along with Leduc MNP Leduc manager Cyrus Dastouri and 2019 Canada Winter Games board of governors member Nicole Lorrain at the 2019 MNP Canada Winter Games Torch Relay stop in the community Saturday afternoon. (Photo by JEROLD LEBLANC/Advocate staff)

Photos: Canada Winter Games torch stops in Wetaskiwin

For the first time in the Canada Games’ history, the torch is making stops in various communities before arriving in Red Deer.

As part of the 2019 MNP Canada Winter Games Torch Relay, the torch made a stop in Wetaskiwin Saturday afternoon.

Some residents in the community posed for a photo.


2019 Canada Winter Games board of governors member Nicole Lorrain holds the lit torch just prior to the 2019 MNP Canada Winter Games Torch Relay stop in the community Saturday afternoon. (Photo by JEROLD LEBLANC/Advocate staff)

Nine-year-old Alexis Resendes of Wetaskiwin has her photo taken with the torch for the 2019 MNP Canada Winter Games Torch Relay, which stopped in the community Saturday afternoon. (Photo by JEROLD LEBLANC/Advocate staff)

Six-year-old Ethan Lapointe of Wetaskiwin takes aim during the hockey shot, one of the many interactive stations set up at the Wetaskiwin Drill Hall as part of the 2019 MNP Canada Winter Games Torch Relay stop in the community Saturday afternoon. (Photo by JEROLD LEBLANC/Advocate staff)

2019 Canada Winter Games board of governors member Nicole Lorrain hands off the torch to MNP Leduc manager Cyrus Dastouri during the 2019 MNP Canada Winter Games Torch Relay stop in the community Saturday afternoon. (Photo by JEROLD LEBLANC/Advocate staff)

