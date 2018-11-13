Photos: Central Alberta mansion on market for over $15M

Gadsby Lake Estate that includes Gadsby Lake Residence (pictured) and Pelican Lodge in Lacombe County is on the market for more than $15M. Photo via gadsbylakeestate.ca

The most expensive private country residence in Lacombe County is on the market.

The 21,921-square-foot mansion, called Gadsby Lake Estate, looks out on Gadsby Lake in Central Alberta, north of Red Deer and south of Ponoka. The property sits on close to 300 acres of land.

The property consists of a private residence and the nearby Pelican Lodge with a price of $15.4 million. It boasts an indoor swimming pool, gym, garden, tennis court and a nine-hole golf course.

Mark D. Evernden, a real estate adviser with Engel & Völkers, said the property is a private masterpiece of elegance tucked into the countryside.

“The house has a Europearn elegance to it, as well as you’re out in the country. You have this private retreat of seclusion and privacy from the hustle and bustle of life,” said Evernden, who is based in Calgary.

The owner is originally from Germany. The family immigrated to Canada in the late 1970s and they were looking for something special that they could not find in Germany, Evernden said.

The family was looking for a location by a lake, surrounded by pristine, unspoiled nature.

“A lot of the contents were brought in from Europe – the tile, the fireplace – the fireplace mantel was brought in from France.”

A lot of thought went into building the estate, said Evernden, describing the contours of the property and the landscaping. For instance, the owner, who is a big “tennis lover,” didn’t want the wind to affect the game.

“The tennis courts are actually sunken down … so that thought process, the swimming pool is indoor and when you get out of the pool you can look down on the tennis court area to the northside of the house and the southside overlooks the lake.”

The residence and the lodge are also on the market separately.

The residence features 140 picturesque lakefront acres, seven bedrooms, eight half bathrooms, five full bathrooms, and a total surface area of 10,957 square feet on 140 acres.

“On the lower level, there’s another 5,400 square feet, so technically, it’s over 16,000 square feet of living quarters,” he said.

Most of the rooms, including the grand living space, have views of the lake. The residence has seven fireplaces, several sitting rooms, a formal dining and living room, wine room, party room, games room, film room and atrium. The price tag for the residence is $6,998,000.

The residence was built in 1981, and the lodge in 2002.

The Pelican Lodge sits on 150.6 acres and offers 10,964 square feet of living space on the top two levels.

“And an additional 3,336 square feet down, so you’re looking at close to 14,000 square feet in this property alone,” he said.

The lodge features the golf course, five pristine ponds and more than three kilometres of paved pathways and mature trees. The lodge is a showplace for grand-scale entertaining, the gadsbylakeestate.ca website states.

“It has a boardroom-style design to it. It has gathering areas, so it’s more of a lodge feel. It’s more of a communal area where everyone can hang out, and it’s more open planned,” said Evernden.

“It has a very country, private rustic feeling.”

The lodge has nine bedrooms, two half bathrooms and 11 full bathrooms. The property is on the market for $9,450,000.





