Nina Crist, Heritage Lanes staff member (right) threw a water balloon for Sarah Daoust to catch Tuesday at the third annual Summer Fun Camp. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun Camp this year.

The camp is running every alternate week for two months this summer.

About 11 children participated in team building exercises, a spoon race, sidewalk chalk, arcade games and bowling Tuesday.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter