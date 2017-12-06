PHOTOS: Red Deer tests emergency plan

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Sandra Bibby and Amanda De Boer sit behind the registration table at the G.H. Dawe Community Centre’s mock reception site during the City of Red Deer’s emergency planning exercise Wednesday afternoon. The city held the exercise at the G.H. Dawe Community Centre and City Hall to ensure preparedness in the case of an emergency. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The City of Red Deer held an emergency planning exercise to ensure preparedness in the case of an emergency at City Hall and the G.H. Dawe Community Centre Wednesday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

A mock reception site for people affected by emergencies was set up at the G.H. Dawe Community Centre as part of an emergency planning exercise Wednesday, which was held to ensure preparedness in the case of an emergency. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

