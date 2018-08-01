PHOTOS: Cooling off in Kin Kanyon Park

Red Deer children cooled off spray fountain and wading pool Wednesday afternoon.
Children played in the Kin Kanyon spray fountain and wading pool in Red Deer Wednesday
Work well underway on project to build a new mall entrance and two-storey addition
Despite a recent high-profile vehicle theft, a senior police officer with the… Continue reading
Residents and businesses surveyed to provide research for new economic development strategy
Police investigating why the rider lost control
Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading
Central Alberta’s newest MLA was handed an important critic role within the… Continue reading
TORONTO — The case of a woman accused of murder in a… Continue reading
Calgary police have charged a man after a lengthy investigation led to… Continue reading
CALGARY — Police in Calgary have charged a man with killing three… Continue reading
Blue Grass Sod Farms is hosting its annual family picnic at the… Continue reading
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Red Deer and wide… Continue reading
Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading
TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading
Free national parks admissions were granted to Métis Albertans within this province
One person airlifted to hospital with injuries
Lacombe Rocks Facebook group started in May and now has nearly 300 members
Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people…
Police investigating why the rider lost control
Work well underway on project to build a new mall entrance and two-storey addition
Red Deer was a rounding error away from setting a 60-year high…