Hannah Kinch pets a horse in the Peavey Mart Discovery Barn (Stockmens Pavilion) during Westerner Days Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

PHOTOS: Dogs, horses and more animals at Westerner Days

Westerner Park’s pavilions were filled with animals during Westerner Days

Westerner Days isn’t just about rides, it’s about animals too.

The Westerner Park pavilions are filled with dogs, horses, goats and more during the annual fair and exposition in Red Deer.

 

Two-year-old Maliya Fern feeds some goats in the petting zoo during Westerner Days Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Kohen Vikse, 3, pets an animal at in the Westerner Days petting zoo in the Peavey Mart Discovery Barn (Stockmens Pavilion) Friday. The petting zoo is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day of the annual fair and exposition. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

One of the dogs in the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show shows off its jumping ability Friday. There are three Canine Stars Stunt Dog Shows a day throughout Westerner Days – at 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. – in the Real Country Adventure Alley. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Cash Campbell, 5, goes to feed a goat in the petting zoo during Westerner Days Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Piglets were just one of the types of animals Westerner Days attendees could pet in the Peavey Mart Discovery Barn (Stockmens Pavilion) at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Goats were just one of the types of animals Westerner Days attendees could pet in the Peavey Mart Discovery Barn (Stockmens Pavilion) at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

