PHOTOS: Downtown Market in Red Deer

John Schalkwyk from Sylvan Star Cheese (right) offers Floyd Brown a food sample at the ATB Financial Downtown Market Wednesday. The market is held every Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Little Gaetz Avenue in downtown Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

