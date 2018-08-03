Red Deer’s Bill Bailey shines up his vehicle at Downtown Cruise Night, kicked off Rock’n Red Deer Friday. The event, which continues Saturday and Sunday at Westerner Park, celebrates the cars, music and culture of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

PHOTOS: Downtown Red Deer rocking with vintage cars Friday night

Rock’n Red Deer is celebrating the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s this weekend

The Downtown Cruise Night kicked off Rock’N Red Deer Friday night. The event, which continues Saturday and Sunday at Westerner Park, celebrates the cars, music and culture of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

 

