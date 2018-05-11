PHOTOS: Evening of Decadent Desserts in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Bernie and Gabriele Patterson take a look at a cake shaped like a vintage car at the Evening of Decadent Desserts Friday at Westerner Park’s Parkland Pavilion.All proceeds from the event go to the programs and services at Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre and fee assistance for families. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A cake shaped like a suitcase caught the eyes of Terry Raymond and Tracey Reimann at the Evening of Decadent Desserts Friday at Westerner Park’s Parkland Pavilion.All proceeds from the event go to the programs and services at Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre and fee assistance for families. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Alison Lemire and Leslie Beattie look at a cake shaped like a wedding dress at the Evening of Decadent Desserts Friday at Westerner Park’s Parkland Pavilion.All proceeds from the event go to the programs and services at Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre and fee assistance for families. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

This cake, created by Twisted Tortes, is a replica of the 1929 Duesenberg Phaeton Royale Model J car. It’s one of many unique cakes at the Evening of Decadent Desserts Friday at Westerner Park’s Parkland Pavilion.All proceeds from the event go to the programs and services at Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre and fee assistance for families. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)