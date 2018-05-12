PHOTOS: Families Touch-A-Truck in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH

ADVOCATE STAFF

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Red Deer’s Seth Banwarth, 6, sits in a city street sweeper during the Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre’s third annual Touch-A-Truck event at the Crossroads Church Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s Chris Warkentin helps his six-year-old daughter Laura off a city snow blower during the Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre’s third annual Touch-A-Truck event at the Crossroads Church Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)