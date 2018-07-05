PHOTOS: First Thursday performance at Red Deer Public Library

Violinist Heidi Baumbach performed with pianist Cheryl Cooney on Thursday at the Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch as part o First Thursdays in the Snell. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Heidi Baumbach and Cheryl Cooney performed on Thursday at the Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch as part of First Thursdays in the Snell. They performed works by Faure, Cooney and Bloch.