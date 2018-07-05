Violinist Heidi Baumbach performed with pianist Cheryl Cooney on Thursday at the Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch as part o First Thursdays in the Snell. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

PHOTOS: First Thursday performance at Red Deer Public Library

Heidi Baumbach and Cheryl Cooney performed on Thursday at the Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch as part of First Thursdays in the Snell. They performed works by Faure, Cooney and Bloch.

 

Violinist Heidi Baumbach and pianist Cheryl Cooney performed on Thursday at the Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch as part o First Thursdays in the Snell. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Previous story
PHOTOS: The Boss Novas play the Ross Street Patio
Next story
Innisfail’s Dodd’s Lake being eyed as potential as fishing spot

Just Posted

How to keep cool in 30-plus C weather

Alberta Health Services suggests a few tips to stay cool this weekend

Red Deer, Alberta opioid overdose fatalities slow: opioid commission

Fentanyl-related deaths are starting to slow down in the Alberta including Red… Continue reading

Use of hospital tub room for patient highlights bed shortage: mayor

Patient was moved to a converted tub room for short time during stay at Red Deer hospital

Three people stabbed during Ponoka Stampede

Police calls up in 2018 during the weeklong rodeo

Red Deer’s landmark Government of Canada Building for sale

Former downtown post office has provincial historic status

WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted its seventh Summer Sports Day Thursday

Names of Canadians who died in Afghanistan added to Lacombe memorial

Lacombe’s Master Cpl. Byron Greff who died in Afghanistan honoured

Victims of Humboldt Broncos crash may soon get interim payments

SASKATOON — The victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash… Continue reading

Trudeau suggests Ford doesn’t fully understand Canada’s refugee system

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Ontario’s new premier doesn’t… Continue reading

Cousin says hiker who died by waterfall near Vancouver died selflessly

VANCOUVER — The cousin of a man who fell into the pool… Continue reading

Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Calgary police say charges are pending

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Montreal suburb to adopt contentious summer leaf-blower ban, says mayor

Leaf blowers are making noise in a Montreal suburb where a municipal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month