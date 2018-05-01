PHOTOS: Green Deer Registration Barbecue

By Staff Red Deer Advocate

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Rob Meckling cooks some hot dogs at the Green Deer Registration Barbecue in the Parkland Mall’s parking lot Tuesday. Anyone interested in volunteering for Green Deer can call 403-309-8411 or visit the Recreation Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre, Collicutt Centre or Kerry Wood Nature Centre. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Amanda Harper and Colin Grange helped give out donuts, coffee and apples at the Green Deer Registration Barbecue in the Parkland Mall’s parking lot Tuesday. Anyone interested in volunteering for Green Deer can call 403-309-8411 or visit the Recreation Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre, Collicutt Centre or Kerry Wood Nature Centre. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
City of Red Deer demolishes non-conforming West Park garage
Next story
Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

Just Posted

WATCH: Moose on the loose in Red Deer in Normandeau

Moose visits Red Deer couple

Red Deer building permits up sharply

Total value for building permits in April more than tripled April 2017 number

Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

Central Alberta school division won’t bring anti-overdose kits to its schools

Chinook’s Edge will not carry naloxene kits

Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16

Plenty of music planned at the outdoor patio until Sept. 13

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

PHOTOS: Green Deer Registration Barbecue

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

With the snow melted and temperatures rising in Central Alberta, fire season… Continue reading

US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading

Van attack victims have wider range of recourse options: insurance lawyers

TORONTO — The victims of a deadly van attack in Toronto have… Continue reading

Where college students can find emergency money and housing

College students without a financial safety net are in a tough spot… Continue reading

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired by law firm in Alberta

CALGARY — Saskatchewan’s former premier has landed a job next door in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month