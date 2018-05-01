PHOTOS: Green Deer Registration Barbecue

By Staff Red Deer Advocate

Rob Meckling cooks some hot dogs at the Green Deer Registration Barbecue in the Parkland Mall’s parking lot Tuesday. Anyone interested in volunteering for Green Deer can call 403-309-8411 or visit the Recreation Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre, Collicutt Centre or Kerry Wood Nature Centre. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)