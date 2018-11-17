For Cassandra Choi (middle) and her one-year-old daughter Isla, and son Jakin, the free hot chocolate at the festival was a big hit. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Photos: Hundreds attend Red Deer Lights the Night

Cold weather didn’t stop people from enjoying holiday festivities

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Downtown Red Deer was cold and decked out for the holiday season Saturday when hundreds of Red Deerians and Central Albertans came out to light up the neighbourhood.

Red Deerian Charlotte Chase said Red Deer Light the Nights event gives her a sense of community.

Chase said she hasn’t taken part in the festival in many years, and the event has changed – for the better.

“There’s lots of activities for families and it’s fantastic,” she said, adding family and friends are her favourite part of Christmas.

“It feels like a small community… it’s sense of community versus big city,” said the Red Deer resident. “It’s small town feel, it’s what you want in a community where you live and raise kids.”

The annual festival celebrates the start of the holiday season with the lighting of City Hall Park and Christmas Holiday Tree. Those who came out enjoyed live music, snacks, activities such as tennis and bowling. Many stopped by vendors and shopped local at the HSBS Winter Market.

For Cassandra Choi and her one-year-old daughter Isla, free hot chocolate at the festival was a big hit. The Blackfalds resident said her children have attended event once, and so she decided to join them this year.

“It feels like a community-type event.” said Choi.

Dan Roadhouse said the festival is a “great way to kick-off the holiday season.”

“Everybody is in a good mood, the city does a great job of putting this on,” he said adding he’s been to Red Deer Lights the Night before.

“Just a festive atmosphere and it puts a smile on your face for sure.”

Late Night Shopping even also started in downtown Red Deer Saturday. The Red Deer Downtown Business Association states many downtown local businesses will stay open until 8 p.m. or later for the holiday season. The event will promote the importance of shopping local, Amanda Gould, executive director of the Downtown Business Association said.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Grandmother Fran Webber, from Red Deer, took photos of Lincoln as he made snow angels at Red Deer Lights the Night event Saturday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

(Right) Charlotte Chase said Red Deer Lights the Night event gives her a sense of community. Chase was at the warming centre as part of the festival Saturday with her family (from left) niece Kaliesha Caron, daughter Emma Leigh Watson, husband Joel Langlois, and nephew Graysen Litwyn. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Dan Roadhouse (right) said Red Deer Lights the Night festival is a “great way to kick-off holiday season.” Photo by Mamta Lulla

Red Deer’s Dan Roadhouse (right) said Red Deer Lights the Night festival is a “great way to kick-off holiday season.” Photo by Mamta Lulla

Hundreds of Red Deerians and Central Albertans came out to take part in Red Deer’s Lights the Night event Saturday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Hundreds of Red Deerians and Central Albertans came out to take part in Red Deer’s Lights the Night event Saturday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Hundreds of Red Deerians and Central Albertans came out to take part in Red Deer’s Lights the Night event Saturday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Red Deer Royals performed at Red Deer Lights the Night festival in downtown Red Deer Saturday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
Trump visits as California struggles to locate 1,000 people

Just Posted

Photos: Hundreds attend Red Deer Lights the Night

Cold weather didn’t stop people from enjoying holiday festivities

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Backlog of irregular asylum claims has ballooned to over 28,000

OTTAWA — The backlog of asylum claims from irregular migrants awaiting a… Continue reading

Canada Post asks for halt to international shipments as parcel backlog grows

OTTAWA — Canada Post has asked its international partners to halt mail… Continue reading

Killer wildfire, bar shooting draw Trump to California

WASHINGTON — The killer wildfire in Northern California and the recent country-music… Continue reading

Trump visits as California struggles to locate 1,000 people

PARADISE, Calif. — President Donald Trump heads to Northern California on Saturday… Continue reading

UK leader fights back against critics amid Brexit upheaval

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May fought back against critics of… Continue reading

Workers at Quebec-run liquor stores begin 3-day strike, shutting down most outlets

MONTREAL — A labour dispute that began with stickers on store windows… Continue reading

Trump’s heated rhetoric not in line with U.S. actions: American senators

HALIFAX — Two outspoken U.S. senators — one Republican and one Democrat… Continue reading

B.C. government to bring lower transgender surgery to the province

VANCOUVER — Gwen Haworth says she always knew her gender identity, even… Continue reading

Action needed to reverse Canada’s wildlife decline, conservationists say

MONTREAL — Canada may be known for its wide-open spaces and wildlife,… Continue reading

Vancouver lawyer who prosecuted Khmer Rouge leaders welcomes genocide verdict

OTTAWA — A Vancouver lawyer who helped prosecute two of the Khmer… Continue reading

Trade war between U.S., China shows no sign of abating amid tough talk at APEC

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — Leaders from the world’s two biggest… Continue reading

Most Read