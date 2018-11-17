Photos: Hundreds attend Red Deer Lights the Night

For Cassandra Choi (middle) and her one-year-old daughter Isla, and son Jakin, the free hot chocolate at the festival was a big hit. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Downtown Red Deer was cold and decked out for the holiday season Saturday when hundreds of Red Deerians and Central Albertans came out to light up the neighbourhood.

Red Deerian Charlotte Chase said Red Deer Light the Nights event gives her a sense of community.

Chase said she hasn’t taken part in the festival in many years, and the event has changed – for the better.

“There’s lots of activities for families and it’s fantastic,” she said, adding family and friends are her favourite part of Christmas.

“It feels like a small community… it’s sense of community versus big city,” said the Red Deer resident. “It’s small town feel, it’s what you want in a community where you live and raise kids.”

The annual festival celebrates the start of the holiday season with the lighting of City Hall Park and Christmas Holiday Tree. Those who came out enjoyed live music, snacks, activities such as tennis and bowling. Many stopped by vendors and shopped local at the HSBS Winter Market.

For Cassandra Choi and her one-year-old daughter Isla, free hot chocolate at the festival was a big hit. The Blackfalds resident said her children have attended event once, and so she decided to join them this year.

“It feels like a community-type event.” said Choi.

Dan Roadhouse said the festival is a “great way to kick-off the holiday season.”

“Everybody is in a good mood, the city does a great job of putting this on,” he said adding he’s been to Red Deer Lights the Night before.

“Just a festive atmosphere and it puts a smile on your face for sure.”

Late Night Shopping even also started in downtown Red Deer Saturday. The Red Deer Downtown Business Association states many downtown local businesses will stay open until 8 p.m. or later for the holiday season. The event will promote the importance of shopping local, Amanda Gould, executive director of the Downtown Business Association said.



Grandmother Fran Webber, from Red Deer, took photos of Lincoln as he made snow angels at Red Deer Lights the Night event Saturday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

(Right) Charlotte Chase said Red Deer Lights the Night event gives her a sense of community. Chase was at the warming centre as part of the festival Saturday with her family (from left) niece Kaliesha Caron, daughter Emma Leigh Watson, husband Joel Langlois, and nephew Graysen Litwyn. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Dan Roadhouse (right) said Red Deer Lights the Night festival is a “great way to kick-off holiday season.” Photo by Mamta Lulla

Hundreds of Red Deerians and Central Albertans came out to take part in Red Deer’s Lights the Night event Saturday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

